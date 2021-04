Sunday, 18 April 2021_Barcelona have claimed their 31st Copa del Rey trophy after thrashing Athletic Bilbao 4-nil in Seville.

The Catalan giants had to wait until the 60th minute, when France striker Antoine Griezmann tapped the ball home from close range.



And then, Frenkie de Jong doubled the lead for Barca with a header, just 3 minutes later.



Argentine superstar Lionel Messi scored the 3rd with a precise shot in the 38th minute, to put the match beyond doubt.



The Argentina talisman then scored his 2nd in the same fashion in the 72nd minute, as Barcelona clinch their first trophy under Ronald Koeman.