Publish Date: 18:22 - 18 April 2021
Gharibabadi: Clear Picture of Sanctions Lifting Pursued in Vienna

Sunday, 18 April 2021 (YJC)_ Iranian permanent representative to Vienna announced that in JCPOA commission talks a clear picture of the lifting of sanctions was perused.

Gharibabadi: Clear Picture of Sanctions Lifting Pursued in ViennaIn his remarks on Sunday, while referring to the ongoing talks in Vienna between Iran and the P4+1, Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations, Kazem Gharibabadi announced that in JCPOA commission talks a clear picture of the lifting of sanctions was perused.

"What is being pursued and discussed in Vienna is to create a clear picture of the lifting of sanctions,” he said while adding that “Identifying and listing sanctions lifting measures is necessary for this transparency.”

He went on to say that “The principles set by the Leader as the Establishment's policy were the basis for negotiating team.”

According to the latest reports, consultations between the negotiating delegations of Iran and the P4+1 in Vienna continue today in various formats and levels.

Gharibabadi also added that "The Vienna negotiating delegation regularly reports the results of the talks to senior officials of Iran for review and decision-making."

