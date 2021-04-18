Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 18:32 - 18 April 2021
Iran Coronavirus live Update: 21,644 cases, 405 deaths

Sunday, 18 April 2021 (YJC)_ The Iranian Health Ministry spox announced 21,644 new Covid-19 cases has been detected in the country.

Iran Coronavirus live Update: 21,644 cases, 405 deathsThe Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson, Sima Lari, announced on Sunday that 21,644 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours.

“21,644 COVID-19 infections and 405 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours” Lari said while adding that “This brings the total number of cases to more than 2,223,789.”

“Of the new cases detected over the past 24 hours, 3,092 patients have been admitted to the hospital,” she added.

She went on to say that “193 COVID patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours that bring the total death toll to 66,732.”

“4,766 individuals are experiencing critical conditions while 1,785,385 have already gained recovery,” she said while saying “so far 14,386,423 tests have been taken across the country to detect cases.”

According to the latest figures, more than 141,431,385 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 3,026,506 and recoveries amounting to 120,120,991.

