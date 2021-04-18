Atomic Energy Organization: Natanz nuclear power plant will move as fast as possible towards the predetermined goals

Sunday, 18 April 2021 (YJC)_The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, emphasizing the advancement of Natanz nuclear facilities to the predetermined goals, said: If necessary, the world once again will face once again with the Iran's nuclear power.

Today, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, referring to the terrorist attacks on the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, tweets sanctions, terrorist attacks on iranian scientists, and Natanz recent sabotaging only shows the failure of the enemies of Islamic republic of Iran, And iranian nuclear scientists strength has turned all these attrocities into despair.

