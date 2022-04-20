Tel Aviv retreat; The scenes of Al-Aqsa Mosque will be closed to the Zionists from Friday

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (YJC)_ The Zionist regime's media reported that the regime had retreated and decided to close Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Zionists by the end of Ramadan.

The Zionist regime media reported that the leaders of this regime have decided to close the scenes of Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Zionists from Friday this week until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Zionist website "Aroutes Shoa" reported that according to the decision of the Zionist regime's cabinet, Jews will no longer be able to enter the holy shrine of Quds from Friday until the end of Ramadan.

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper, far-right activists also said that the closing period of the Quds Shrine in previous years was about three to four days during Ramadan, but this year it is 12 days. Meanwhile, a source close to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that in previous years, the closure of the holy shrine of Quds to Jews in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

"The decision to close Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Zionists is a good decision in this situation and said that the purpose of this decision is to calm the situation in Jerusalem," said Isawi Furij, the Zionist regime's Minister of Regional Cooperation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque has been the scene of continuous attacks by Zionist regime forces and Zionist settlers in the past few days, which led to clashes between them and worshiping Palestinians, as a result of which a number of Palestinians were injured.