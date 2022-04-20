Blinken and Lapid telephone conversation about Iran and the region

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (YJC)_ The US Secretary of State announced his telephone conversation with the Israeli Foreign Minister about the tensions in the occupied territories as well as the issue of Iran.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on Wednesday morning that he had made a telephone call to Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Blinken wrote on his personal Twitter page that he had spoken to Lapid about easing tensions in the occupied territories, the West Bank and Gaza.

The US Secretary of State added that the phone call also discussed threats from Iran and its affiliated groups.

A senior US official will travel to the Occupied Territories, Jordan and Egypt this week, Axius News reported on Tuesday evening.

The purpose of the senior US State Department official's visit is to reduce tensions in Jerusalem between the Palestinians and the Israelis, an Axis correspondent said.