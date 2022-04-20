Ansarullah Leader: Peace is a title for the mercenaries of the compromising Arab countries

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (YJC)_ The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement said that the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia do not want peace and stability for the Islamic Ummah, but are financing the sedition and supporting it with money, media and political influence.

Yemeni Ansar al-Houthi leader Sayyid Abdul Malik Badruddin al-Houthi stressed Tuesday evening that "the UAE regime, the Al Khalifa regime and Saudi Arabia have normalized their relations with Israel in the name of regional peace and stability."

Al-Masira news network quoted Al-Houthi as saying:

Regimes that have normalized their relations believe that giving concessions in any way is good for Israel and the United States, but they seem savage to others.

Stating that these countries are oppressors, he stated that these countries "do not want peace and stability for the Islamic Ummah, but are responsible for financing the sedition and supporting it with money, media and political influence."

The Ansarullah leader stressed that these countries have shown their hostility to anyone who is hostile to Israel, including Yemen. The media described them as terrorists.

Al-Houthi stressed that these countries have made peace a title for mercenaries:

The attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshipers shows Israel's enmity with Islam and its sanctities.

The spiritual leader of the Yemeni revolution in his speech on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan emphasized:

The enemy wants to weaken and force the ummah to surrender by resorting to sanctions and putting the ummah in a tight spot, because the enemy seeks to destroy the spirit of the ummah and create a sense of despair and complete defeat.

Al-Houthi added:

This has important consequences when the ummah raises its will, seriousness and sense of responsibility and the enemy sees the conscious reaction of the ummah; Because the enemy becomes frustrated and feels defeated and powerless, and eventually is forced to surrender.

The leader of the Yemeni revolution stated:

The great nation of Yemen has resisted since the beginning of the aggression of the aggressor coalition, despite the many crimes of this regime and its cruel siege, and with the patience of our nation, the enemy reached a dead end and an obvious defeat that the whole world realized and believed.