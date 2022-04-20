Cyber ​​attack on the Zionist regime at the time of the assassination of Sardar Soleimani

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (YJC)_ Hebrew-language news sources reported the cyber attack on government and news sites of the Zionist regime at the time of the assassination of Sardar Soleimani (01:20).

Israeli government and news sites have been the target of widespread cyber attacks this morning (Wednesday).

Hebrew-language sources say that as a result of the cyber attack, the 9th channel of the Zionist regime and the Israeli channel "Kun" have become inaccessible.

The Zionist media reported that the exact time of the attack (01:20) coincided with the time when the martyrs Haj Qasim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes were assassinated.

Some Israeli news sources stated that the source of the attack was Iraq.