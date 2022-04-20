Wall Street Journal: US-Saudi political differences deepen after Ukraine crisis

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (YJC)_ A dispute between Washington and Riyadh has deepened since the Ukraine war, an American newspaper reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported on a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Saudi Arabia last September.

The newspaper quoted informed sources as saying that Mohammed bin Salman, who was wearing shorts at his beach palace, tried to calm down during his first meeting with the White House National Security Adviser, but the incident ended with bin Salman shouting at Sullivan. Ended; Because he raised the issue of the murder of "Jamal Khashgeji", a critical Saudi journalist.

The Wall Street Journal further emphasized:

Bin Salman told the prominent American guest that he did not want to talk about it again (Khashgeji's murder). The United States can forget its call for increased oil production.

The relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia has reached its lowest level in recent decades, as US President Joe Biden promised in 2019 that the case of Jamal Khashgeji and the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia should be addressed. Take care of it.

The newspaper quoted senior Saudi and US officials as saying that the political rift between Riyadh and Washington had deepened since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.