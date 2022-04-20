Amir-Abdollahian: The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the ceasefire in Yemen

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (YJC)_ Amir-Abdollahian said: "The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the ceasefire in Yemen and hopes that while focusing on lifting the humanitarian siege, we will continue to see Yemeni-Yemeni talks while continuing the cessation of hostilities in Yemen."

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country, in a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohammad Salem Valad Marzouk on Tuesday night, while congratulating the holy month of Ramadan and his election as Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's will to develop bilateral relations: The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the expansion of relations with Mauritania.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country considered the promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation with Africa as one of the main issues on the foreign policy agenda of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and added:

Relations with West and North Africa are being pursued in this direction.

Amir-Abdollahian also referred to the issues affecting the Islamic world and said:

The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the ceasefire in Yemen and hopes that we will witness Yemeni-Yemeni talks while focusing on lifting the humanitarian siege and continuing the cessation of hostilities in Yemen.

In another part of the conversation, our Foreign Minister thanked Mauritania for its principled stance in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

Unfortunately, we witnessed the Zionist attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, and we hope that the Palestinian people will achieve their historical rights with the support of Islamic countries and nations.

Mohammad Salem, son of Marzouk, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Mauritania Cooperation, in this telephone conversation, congratulated his Iranian counterpart on the holy month of Ramadan, called the relations between the two countries strong and honest, and noted the existing capacities:

Mauritania welcomes the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the development of its infrastructure and mutual benefits.