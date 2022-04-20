Hezbollah: The desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque is the result of the alliance of Arab compromisers with the occupiers

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (YJC)_ Hezbollah's representative in the Lebanese parliament condemned the Zionist atrocities in Al-Aqsa Mosque and said that the events in occupied Palestine were the result of a coalition of Arab compromisers with the occupiers.

Hassan Izz al-Din, a member of the Lebanese parliament's Faithful Resistance faction, said during an iftar ceremony in the city of Tire:

The honorable resistance that defeated the Zionist enemy and surprised the world with its actions, sacrifices, human and moral behavior and upset the equations, has now adopted a new culture to develop the concepts of victory and human dignity.

According to Al-Ahd, Hassan Izz al-Din added:

Resistance set the rules of deterrence against the enemy, putting the enemy in a position of weakness and defense and forcing him to abide by these rules. That is why we enjoyed security and stability in Lebanon and were able to decide for ourselves. Now, the enemies and opponents of the resistance inside and outside Lebanon, led by the United States, are engaged in an electoral battle and, in fact, a political war, chanting slogans that have nothing to do with the elections.

He clarified:

The disarmament of Hezbollah, the confrontation with this weapon and the removal of Hezbollah from the government, etc., are the slogans that these parties are chanting and through which they want to provoke and mislead the people and create discord and sedition among the Lebanese. Meanwhile, some candidates have started pumping political money to contaminate the electoral arrangement and manipulate the people's elections. Some of these people are looking for money and others are trying to reach a high position.

The Hezbollah representative further stated:

We tell these candidates not to bother with big slogans; Because your masters in the Security Council, which passed Resolution 1559 and waged regional and international wars aimed at disarming Hezbollah, have failed in this regard, and all their bets have been nullified.

Today's weapon of resistance has created dignity for Lebanon and all Arabs and restored their trust and hope. Hezbollah's weapon is the nature of the equation of deterrence against the Zionist enemy and the nature of the power of resistance in Lebanon alongside the national army and the people of the country.

He said:

We hold parliamentary elections in a competitive spirit, in the interests of the country and its rescue from crises, and the continuous effort to reform government institutions and preserve political and national achievements. Elections are a crucial and important point for winning the project of building a just and capable country.