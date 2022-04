Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (YJC)_ Local police in Arizona say they have found the body of a woman who lost her life between the country's border fences with Mexico.

According to local police, the woman tried to reach the United States after climbing the fence. "These are not political incidents, they are humanitarian facts that someone lost a loved one in a meaningless tragedy," said Mark Daniels, the city's chief police officer.