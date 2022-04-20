Unveiling of the latest achievements of the Army Ground Forces

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (YJC)_ The latest achievements of the Army Ground Forces were unveiled in the presence of the Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

The latest achievements of the Army Ground Forces This morning, Wednesday, April 25, in the presence of Amir Major General Seyed Abdul Rahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Admiral Habibaullah Sayari, Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator of the Army, Brigadier General Purdestan Army, Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari, Commander of the Army Ground Forces, Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Navy, Amir Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, Commander of the Army Air Defense Force, and a number of Army ground commanders were unveiled.

In this ceremony, from Kian 600 Plus super heavy truck, optimized super heavy vehicles of 100 tons and 60 tons, different wards of mobile hospital including laboratory, operating room, radiology, ICU and armored ambulance capable of carrying 6 injured Unveiled.