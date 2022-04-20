Jordanian and US foreign ministers emphasize maintaining the historic status quo in Jerusalem

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (YJC)_ The US and Jordanian foreign ministers discussed the situation in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque over the phone.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi and his US counterpart Anthony Blinken spoke by telephone about the escalation of tensions in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The two sides stressed the need for continued coordination and joint action to end the violence in occupied Jerusalem and to establish lasting peace.

According to the Jordanian website Amun, al-Safadi called for the Zionist regime to respect the historical and legal situation in the holy shrine of Quds and to stop all actions that could destabilize it.

Blinken also appreciated Jordan's role as the guardian of Al-Aqsa Mosque and stressed the importance of respecting the historical situation in the Holy Shrine and said:

The United States is committed to pursuing stability in the region and supporting a two-state solution to end this conflict.