Iranian President: Irresponsible Meddling Leads to Terrorist Act in Kabul

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (YJC)_ Iranian President names irresponsible interventions of some countries along with terrorist the causes of attack in Kabul.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi referred to the recent terrorist attack in Kabul and named irresponsible interventions of some countries along with terrorist the causes of attack in Kabul.

He condemned the terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul which led to the killing of more than 20 students and noted “the responsibility for these attacks in Afghanistan is also on the countries that with their irresponsible interventions destabilized Afghanistan in recent years.”

He went on to urge the Afghan government do the best to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Prior to this, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attacks in Kabul and urged the Afghan authorities to identify and punish the perpetrators of this terrorist act.

A Kabul police spokesman has said that more than 20 people including students have been killed and 11 others wounded after two blasts targeted a boys’ school in the Afghan capital’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood.

Students were coming out of their morning classes at the school when the explosion occurred. It was not immediately clear how many children were in the school at the time of the explosions.