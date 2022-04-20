Gen. Salami Stressed the Need for the Development of Advanced Electronic Warfare

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 (YJC)_ In a meeting with Iranian Army Commander, commander of IRGC stressed the need for the development of more advanced electronic warfare.

In a meeting with Iranian Army Commander Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Moussavi, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami stressed the need for the development of more advanced electronic warfare.

General Salami appreciated the expertise in Iranian Army as long-standing, and said that “the Army made great achievements during the Iraqi-imposed war.”

“The achievements in the field of manufacturing drones in both the Iranian Army and the IRGC were great,” he noted while adding focusing on electronic warfare is of high importance. Currently, the unity and brotherly relations between the IRGC and the Army have angered the enemies”