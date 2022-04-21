Ankara: Some NATO countries want the war in Ukraine to continue

Thursday, 21 April 2022 (YJC)_ The Turkish Foreign Minister said that some NATO countries want to continue the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia, adding that the meeting of the leaders of Moscow and Kiev in Turkey is still on the table.

As Ukraine's war approaches its 57th day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşo‌glu criticized the approach of some North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states to the crisis.

In a televised interview with CNN Turk on Wednesday evening, Çavuşo‌glu said that some NATO members wanted to continue the war in Ukraine with the aim of weakening Russia.

"Turkey did not think that the Russian-Ukrainian war would continue to this extent after the peace talks in Istanbul," he said.

But after the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, the impression was created that there were people inside NATO member states who wanted the war to continue. [They said] Let the war continue and Russia become weaker.

According to the Anatolia news agency, quoting the interview, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in constant contact with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Çavuşo‌glu continued:

President Erdogan will speak to the leaders (Moscow and Kiev) again in the coming days. Today I spoke with (Russian Foreign Minister) Sergei Lavrov and yesterday with (Ukrainian Foreign Minister) Dmitry Koleba.

According to the report, he said that the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy in Turkey is still on the table, adding:

In fact, they both say the right thing when it comes to getting together.