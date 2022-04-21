US sanctions on Russian citizens and commercial banks

Thursday, 21 April 2022 (YJC)_ The US Treasury Department announced in the latest hostile action against Russia the sanctions of a number of Russian citizens and a Russian bank.

The US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday night, Tehran time, that it would re-impose sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The administration of President Joe Biden has imposed sanctions on a Russian commercial bank, an oligarch and dozens of others, according to Reuters, citing the US Treasury Department website.

According to the US Treasury Department, the purpose of this round of sanctions was to target units based in Russia in extracting the "Bitcoin River" currency.

A White House spokesman said Tuesday that more sanctions could be imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. White House spokesman Jen Saki told reporters about further sanctions against Russia that the US government is in the process of imposing additional sanctions on Russia, and some of them are under consideration.

Russia's Security Council Secretary Dmitry Medvedev warned on Sunday that Russia's bankruptcy could lead to European bankruptcy. He said:

Russia's inability to pay in foreign currency may lead to hyperinflation in Europe and its bankruptcy.