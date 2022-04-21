New claims by Spain and the United States about the violation of sanctions on Iran

Thursday, 21 April 2022 (YJC)_ The Spanish Supreme Court has claimed that a Turkish citizen suspected of smuggling banned parts to Iran has been extradited to the United States.

The Spanish Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to extradite a Turkish citizen to the United States on suspicion of smuggling missile equipment to Iran and circumventing US sanctions.

According to Reuters, Spanish police arrested Murad Boki at Barcelona Airport in September on a warrant issued by US prosecutors. US prosecutors have accused Buki of importing equipment from the United States and selling fuel cells to Iran in 2012 and 2013. These components are used to power missiles and identify biological threats.

Iran was under a UN arms embargo at the time, banning the import of missile components and technologies. The embargo expired in 2020, but Iran remains under US economic sanctions.

The court ruled that the Turkish citizen had falsely stated that the parts would not be exported to Iran. He is also accused of money laundering.

During the extradition hearing, Buki's lawyers argued that the legal time limit for enforcing the alleged US sentence had expired while he was in Turkey and not in the United States. However, Lorenk Caldenti Murray, the Turkish citizen's lawyer, said he had no objection to the decision. Boki will remain in custody until his extradition is confirmed by the Spanish government.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has stated that, given that Washington has been a party to the violation of the agreement and the reduction of Tehran's obligations in response to the illegal action of the United States, any step will be taken by Tehran after the lifting of sanctions.

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, various US governments, in line with their hostile goals against the Islamic Republic, imposed sanctions under various pretexts and put economic war on the agenda. Washington obliges American companies and companies based in third countries to comply with these sanctions.