Haniyeh: Zionist carnage will shorten the life of the occupying regime

Thursday, 21 April 2022 (YJC)_ In response to the aggression of the settlers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, the head of the Hamas political bureau said that these actions would shorten the life of the Zionist regime.

The Zionist regime police entered Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning (Thursday, April 21st) and attacked the believers inside the mosque, paving the way for the Zionist settlers to attack this honorable place.

In this regard, "Ismail Haniyeh," the head of Hamas' political bureau, said today that what the settlers did in Al-Aqsa Mosque will bring all the strategic dimensions of the conflict to the fore.

He told Safa News Agency:

I say to the occupier, if you think that the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque will change the Islamic identity of this mosque, you are delusional.

Haniyeh stressed that the Zionist massacre in Al-Aqsa Mosque will shorten the life of the occupier and drive the regime out of Palestine.

He added:

Our nation and the male and female guards in Al-Aqsa Mosque are the first line of defense that will remain strong and forward. Just as we defeated the "Flag March", we will defeat the policy of attacking (Al-Aqsa Mosque) and we are still at the beginning of the battle.

Haniyeh clarified:

According to what is happening in Al-Aqsa Mosque, countries that have normalized relations with the occupying regime are expected to recall their ambassadors from occupied Palestine.