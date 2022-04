Thursday, 21 April 2022 (YJC)_ The official Syrian news agency reported that a car bomb had exploded in northwestern Damascus.

Media sources reported that a car bomb had exploded in the Al-Wroud neighborhood, northwest of Damascus.

According to the official Syrian News Agency (SANA), the car bomb exploded in the Al-Ward neighborhood in the Demar area, northwest of Damascus, causing no casualties and leaving only material damage.

Details of the blast and the cause behind it have not yet been released, and no one has claimed responsibility.