UNICEF: 20 children killed in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan

Thursday, 21 April 2022 (YJC)_ A representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said 20 children had been killed in Pakistani military airstrikes in Kunar and Khost provinces.

One week after Pakistani airstrikes hit areas in Kunar and Khost provinces, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) confirmed that at least 20 children had been killed in the early hours of the attacks.

Mohammad Ag Iwa, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, said recently that the children had been targeted by Pakistani planes while sleeping and had died in their homes.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund, 12 girls and 3 boys were killed in Khost province and 3 girls and 2 boys in Kunar province.

"We are shocked and saddened by this unfortunate tragedy," Iowa added.

The UNICEF official in Afghanistan stressed that violence against children in all its forms must be stopped.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNFPA) has strongly urged the parties to refrain from harming civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international law and to do everything in their power to ensure the safety of children at all times.