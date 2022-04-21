Expressing Ankara's desire to cooperate with Damascus

Thursday, 21 April 2022 (YJC)_ The Turkish Foreign Minister announced his country's willingness to cooperate with the Syrian regime on "terrorism" and "immigrants".

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoglu spoke in a news conference about the possibility of his country cooperating with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on "terrorism" and "immigrants" "without recognizing him".

In an interview with CNN Turk, he stated:

We are working with the Taliban in Afghanistan, although we have not yet recognized them to prevent the country from collapsing, terrorists from spreading and the number of refugees from increasing. "Therefore, we also consider it useful to cooperate with the Assad regime without recognizing it."

Çavuşoglu claimed that his country supports the territorial integrity of Syria. Meanwhile, the Syrian army has recently started a war with the People's Defense Units (YPG), which intends to divide Syria.

He added:

It is impossible for us to support the disintegration of Syria and the terrorist organization of the People's Defense Units / Kurdistan Workers' Party due to the instability of our relations with the regime. Because these issues are related to the intelligence services, and meetings at the intelligence level between the two countries have been held in the past in this regard.

The Turkish foreign minister has expressed a desire to co-operate with Damascus, which until last year took a hostile stance seeking to remove Assad from the pyramid of power.