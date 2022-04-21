China: We do not accept unilateral sanctions

Thursday, 21 April 2022 (YJC)_ The Chinese president stressed that Beijing does not accept unilateral sanctions and opposes double standards.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said today (Thursday) that the Chinese government does not accept unilateral sanctions and does not intend to follow double standards in resolving international issues.

According to the Russian "Tass" news agency, he said in a video speech at the opening ceremony of the main part of the "Boao" Asian Assembly in "Hainan" province:

We oppose unilateral sanctions and do not intend to pursue a policy aimed at creating blocs and intensifying confrontation. China will support any effort to resolve the crisis and we will not follow double standards.

According to Xi Jinping, Beijing is adamantly opposed to the judicial encroachment of some countries. He added:

We oppose the misuse of unilateral sanctions and resolutely protect security in both traditional and modern areas. Together, we will address global issues, including conflict resolution, terrorism, and climate change, as well as online and biological security issues.