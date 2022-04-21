Ansarullah leader's reaction to the desecration of the Qur'an: They have launched an ideological war

Thursday, 21 April 2022 (YJC)_ The Ansarullah leader considered the insult to the Qur'an in Sweden in the context of an ideological war and called on the Muslim Ummah to stand against it.

A racist named Rasmus Paluden, leader of the far-right party in Denmark, burned the Quran in a Swedish neighborhood last Friday.

The move, which was sponsored by the Swedish police under the pretext of freedom of expression, provoked widespread reactions and violent protests in Sweden.

In this regard, Yemeni Ansarullah leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, while condemning the desecration of the Qur'an in the West on Wednesday evening, said:

This crime takes place in the context of an ideological war.

According to Al-Masira, he stated that these actions strongly provoke the Muslim Ummah, emphasizing:

Burning copies of the Holy Quran shows intense hatred and enmity towards us, our religion and beliefs, and what we are proud of.

Abdul Malik Al-Houthi continued:

Our enemies hate us religiously and faithfully, and they express this hatred and resentment by any means at any time.

He further called on the Muslim Ummah to raise its voice in protest and to stand against these provocations.

Arab and Islamic countries also condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in the Swedish city of Linkoping by a Danish-Swedish racist element.