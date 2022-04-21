Gen. Mousavi: Iranian Forces Alertly Monitoring any Threats

Thursday, 21 April 2022 (YJC)_ Iranian Army Commander said that his forces are alertly watching threats against the country.

In his remarks addressing the reporters, Iranian Army Commander Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Moussavi said that Iranian army forces are alertly watching threats against the country.

“Fulfilling the goals of the Islamic revolution and assuring people that army forces are doing their best in order to protect them is our goal,” General Mousavi said.

He went on to note that “Iranian army will counter any threat targeting the country and its borders, as well as the Iranian people. Army Ground Force has made significant progress in recent years in different fields, including equipment and training. It has promoted its combat power and made progress on how to apply it during military missions.”

Prior to this, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami stressed the need for the development of more advanced electronic warfare in his meeting Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Moussavi.

General Salami appreciated the expertise in Iranian Army as long-standing, and said that “the Army made great achievements during the Iraqi-imposed war.”