FM Expressed Deep Concern over Zionist’s Crime

Thursday, 21 April 2022 (YJC)_ Iranian Foreign Minister wrote a letter to express deep concern over the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinians.

In his letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha and foreign ministers of Islamic states, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed deep concern over the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinians.

He referred to the Tel Aviv regime’s raids at the al-Aqsa Mosque and noted “any violation of the holy places appreciated by Muslims are unacceptable. Iran has put unwavering support for the liberation fight and resistance of the Palestinian people.”

“The recent Zionist act clearly attests to the regime’s policy to alter the identity of al-Quds,” he wrote while urging the international community and the UN, particularly the United Nations Security Council to immediately and firmly do something and to support the Palestinians.

By Wednesday, at least 170 Palestinians have been wounded and hundreds of others arrested because of Israeli forces launched incursions into the mosque compound for the fourth consecutive day.