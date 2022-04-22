 Iranian Intelligence Forces Arrest 3 Mossad Spies

Thursday, 21 April 2022 (YJC)_ The Iranian intelligence ministry announced the detention of 3 Mossad spies.

According to the statement the detention took place in Sistan and Balouchestan province in Southeastern Iran and the spies were involved in disseminating classified information and documents. the three spies had been arrested upon a judicial order."

According to the statement the detention took place in Sistan and Balouchestan province in Southeastern Iran and the spies were involved in disseminating classified information and documents. the three spies had been arrested upon a judicial order.”

The nationalities of the spies are not announced by the ministry.

Prior to this, in March, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Intelligence and Security Organization forces arrested members of a sabotage team which plotted acts against Fordow nuclear facility in Central Iran.

 

