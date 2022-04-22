Tehran IRGC Commander: The enemy knows that if he takes an action, he will receive dozens of regrets

Friday, 22 April 2022 (YJC)_ The commander of the Muhammad Rasoolullah (PBUH) Corps in Greater Tehran said: "The enemies know very well that they can no longer take action against Islam, the Resistance Front, the Islamic Revolution and this nation and will not receive a response."

Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, Commander of the Mohammad Rasoolullah (PBUH) Corps in Greater Tehran, expressed his condolences on the arrival of the days of Imam Ali's martyrdom in his speech before the Friday prayer sermons in Tehran.

18 April is the day of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and April 22 is the anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps by the blessed order of Imam Ruhollah.

We cherish the memory of all the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and our country, especially the martyrs of the army and the IRGC. The memory of the martyrs Sayad Shirazi, Babaei, Sattari, Keshvari, Qarni and all the martyrs of the army and all the martyrs of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps such as the martyrs Kolahdooz, Hemmat, Bakri, Zainuddin, Shoushtari, Hamedani and all the precious martyrs and commanders of the IRGC We honor Martyr Hejazi and especially Sardar Delha, General Haj Qassem Soleimani.

The commander of the Mohammad Rasoolullah (PBUH) Corps in Greater Tehran, referring to the establishment of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said:

70 days after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, by the order of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Revolutionary Guards, the Revolutionary Guards will be established from the very first days to take on the mission of protecting the Revolution and their values. In this regard, during 42 years in the defense of the Revolution and the values ​​and achievements of the Islamic Revolution in defense of our dear nation and country, the Revolutionary Guards have dedicated over 40 martyrs to Islam, the Revolution and our Islamic homeland.

This number is equal to the statistics of the Revolutionary Guards in the first years of its formation. In other words, to this day, the Revolutionary Guards have sacrificed a martyred Revolutionary Guards to defend the province, the revolution and the nation. From the very first days, the Revolutionary Guards of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in all the necessary areas where it was necessary, the Revolutionary Guards, self-sacrificing, self-sacrificing and martyrdom-seeking Revolutionary Guards should be present in those scenes on time. , Defended the province, the system and the nation. This mission of the Revolutionary Guards has continued to this day and has developed day by day.

Sardar Hassanzadeh, stating that the daily corps has become more mature, powerful, more honorable, clarified:

The Revolutionary Guards, with its double experience, has put the defense of the revolution and the values ​​and achievements of the revolution in all areas on its agenda. When it was necessary, the IRGC worked in the field of countering and fighting against the counter-revolution, and when it was necessary, it worked on the fronts of the eight years of holy defense and, where necessary, in the field of construction with Khatam al-Anbiya (PBUH) base. Roads, stairs and other facilities and civil works have been imported. Or when it was necessary, the IRGC was always by the side of the people in the field of cooperation, assistance and humanitarian assistance in natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes and adventures such as Corona.

In the field of science, defense and missiles, sea, space, land inside and outside the borders, and wherever the revolution has required, the Revolutionary Guards have been present in a timely, strong, powerful and deliberate manner and have defended the revolution and Islam. This is the main position of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The commander of the Mohammad Rasoolullah (PBUH) Corps in Greater Tehran, referring to the authority of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, stated:

Today, this powerful group has repeatedly tasted defeat in the mouths of the counter-revolution, the villains, the arrogance, the domination system and the Zionist regime. The enemies of the revolution and this Islamic ummah have repeatedly seen the power of the IRGC, which are the honorable sons of the nation, in various fields and in the successive defeats they have received.

He added:

The whole world knows that our enemies are worried about a dream with this great power. The enemies know very well that they can no longer take action against Islam, the Resistance Front, the Islamic Revolution and this nation and receive no response. In return for any action, they receive not just one action, but dozens of tooth-breaking and regretful responses from the Iranian people and their children, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Hassanzadeh said that when the enemies saw the name of the Revolutionary Guards and saw the presence of its elements, they trembled and became terrified.

Today, the IRGC, with all its divine and popular power, has erased sleep from the eyes of the enemies of the revolution and Islam. But on the contrary, the same Revolutionary Guards and warrior guards on the floor of martyrdom in front of the dear people, nations and the oppressed of the world are present in the ultimate humility of servants, servants and martyrs.

Today, the name of the Revolutionary Guards and the presence of this great divine army has become a point of despair and despair for the enemies and has frightened them about their meaning. The ward is a popular and soothing support.