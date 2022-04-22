Zelenskyy: We need $ 7 billion a month to pay for the war

Friday, 22 April 2022 (YJC)_ Referring to the enormous cost of the war in Kiev to Ukraine, the Ukrainian president claimed that Russia could not achieve a minimum victory in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday evening that Kiev needed $ 7 billion a month to compensate for the economic damage caused by the Russian invasion of his country.

According to Reuters, Zelenskyy said in a videoconference speech at a World Bank meeting that the international community should immediately remove Russia from global financial institutions.

He called on all countries to immediately sever ties with Moscow, claiming that Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports had prevented Ukrainian exports, which affected global food security.

The Ukrainian president also said he had held talks with the prime ministers of Spain and Denmark in Kiev, the main focus of which was to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

According to Reuters, Zelenskyy said the United States was considering a new shipment of military aid to Ukraine, adding that the package contained Kiev's needs, including heavy weapons.

He also claimed:

The enemy in eastern and southern Ukraine is trying to achieve a minimal victory, but to no avail. Including in Mariupol, which continues to resist.

Russia's Defense Ministry said today that more than 58 Ukrainian military targets had been destroyed during last night's operation, adding that 80 Ukrainian servicemen had also been killed.