Widespread anti-Zionist demonstrations in the Jordanian capital

Thousands of people took to the streets in Amman, the capital of Jordan, today after Friday prayers, chanting slogans against the crimes of the Zionist regime.
According to al-Mayadin, large crowds took to the streets, and all Jordanian parties announced their participation in the protests. The movement of people after Al-Husseini Mosque in Amman started after Friday prayers and continues.
Protesters against the Zionist atrocities, especially in Al-Aqsa Mosque, called for the expulsion of the Zionist ambassador from Jordan and the cancellation of the infamous Wadi al-Arabah agreement (signed in 1994) between Amman and Tel Aviv.
The aggression of the Zionist militias and settlers against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinians intensified during the holy month of Ramadan, and in recent days, Al-Aqsa Mosque has been the scene of an attack by the Zionist militias.