Publish Date: 19:16 - 22 April 2022
Borrell: There is no consensus on imposing more sanctions on Russia

Friday, 22 April 2022 (YJC)_ The European Union's foreign policy chief said in an interview on Friday that there was no consensus among European countries on new sanctions against Russia, especially on energy sanctions.

Borrell: There is no consensus on imposing more sanctions on RussiaEU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said on Friday that Europe would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine and increase it.

He made the remarks in an interview with the Repubblica newspaper published on Friday, adding:
The aim is to thwart Moscow's efforts to take control of Ukraine.

The EU foreign policy chief added:
Our military assistance to Ukraine will continue and increase, and our goal is to prevent the occupation of Kiev by Russia and to change the government and take control of Ukraine.

Borrell stressed that the EU aims to help Ukrainians defend themselves.

Borrell acknowledged that there was no consensus among European countries on new sanctions against Russia in the near future, especially on energy sanctions.

He said:
In the near future, we will return to the issue of sanctions, but some countries have already said that they will reject this collective decision.

