Amir-Abdollahian: Iran Committed to Reach a Diplomatic Solution to Remove Sanctions

In a message on his twitter account, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the country is committed to continue efforts to reach a diplomatic solution in JCPOA talks.

“Iran will pursue the diplomatic efforts with power and “rationality,” he wrote and added that “A realistic approach by the US and attainment of a long-term guarantee over Iran’s full economic benefits from the agreement can bring about a fruitful outcome at the negotiations.”

He also noted that logical and active approach will be taken to remove the sanctions.

Prior to this, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani rejected the recent statement released by G7 about Iran as name it as baseless and said ““We strongly condemn passage of the statement and believe it is baseless, one-sided, and unfair. The G7 countries were facing Iran with fake allegations while they have world’s biggest nuclear arsenal.”