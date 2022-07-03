At least 5 Dead in Earthquake S Iran

Saturday,2 July 2022 (YJC)_ At least five people were killed and 49 others injured in the earthquakes in the Southern part of Iran.

Two later strong quakes of up to 6.3 magnitude in the Southern province of Hormuzgan in Iran on Saturday left at least five people killed and 49 others injured.

Persian Gulf port city in Hormuzgan faced a large magnitude-6.1 earthquake and followed by two later strong quakes of up to 6.3 magnitude.

First quack was reported around 1:30 a.m. local time on Saturday near Bandar Khamir at a depth of 10 kilometers which is followed by the second hit at 3:24 a.m.

There were more than a dozen aftershocks.

Head of emergency management organization in Hormuzgan Province Mehrdad Hassanzadeh announced that “Rescue work has been carried out and we are now providing tents as emergency housing.”